According to the creator of the show, “The Golden Girls,” fans will never see a reboot of the show.

‘The Golden Girls’: According to the Show’s Creator, Fans Will Never See a Reboot of the Series

Reboots and revivals are now a common occurrence on television.

Old shows are being rebooted by networks and streaming platforms, and fans are excited.

However, one 1980s series will not be resurrected.

The Golden Girls fans will have to settle for reruns of the sitcom, which followed four female roommates as they navigated life in their later years.

Susan Harris, the show’s creator, has stated unequivocally that a reboot will not occur.

In the 1980s, NBC decided to create a show that looked at a group of people who were frequently underrepresented on television.

The Golden Girls, a show about four women sharing a Miami home in their later years, was created by the network in collaboration with Harris.

Blanche Devereaux, a sex-crazed vixen who owned the house and decided to rent out additional rooms after her husband, George Devereaux, died.

Rose Nylund, an incredibly naive but well-intentioned transplant from Minnesota, joined her.

Rose was a widow as well.

Dorothy Zbornak, a divorcee, and her aging mother, Sophia Petrillo, completed the family.

In 1985, the first episode of The Golden Girls aired.

Fans became enamored with the mismatched group over the course of seven seasons.

While fans were disappointed to see the show come to an end, most agree that The Golden Girls, unlike many other shows, ended on a high note.

Today, the show is still very popular.

Even years after several of the main cast members have died, there is still a lot of love for The Golden Girls and its well-crafted cast.

While Blanche, Rose, Sophia, and Dorothy can still be seen in reruns, a reboot of the show isn’t on the cards.

However, this isn’t due to a lack of effort.

Harris told Entertainment Weekly in 2017 that she’d been approached about possible reboots in the past.

She’s turned down every pitch.

Harris insists that the show wouldn’t be complete without the original cast.

Simply put, she wants The Golden Girls to stay in the past.

According to reports, Harris owns the concept’s rights.

Harris’ thoughts on a reboot or revival could be swayed by a spinoff that followed The Golden Girls.

Fans were expected to rush into The Golden Palace once the beloved sitcom’s screen went dark.

Blanche, Sophia, and Rose were the stars of the spinoff…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.