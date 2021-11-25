According to the latest reports, Giuseppe “screamed at the TV” while watching himself win the Great British Bake Off 2021 final during the buns blunder.

Giuseppe Dell’Anno, the winner of the Great British Bake Off, has revealed how he screamed at the television as he watched himself make a blunder in the televised grand finale.

However, the newly crowned Bake Off champion claimed that he yelled at the screen while watching the final on TV, in which the Italian overbaked his Belgian Buns and forgot to close his oven door in one challenge.

After the show aired, he said, “That tent plays tricks on your head.”

“Of course, the stress has an effect.

Last night, I was screaming at the screen, ‘Take those buns out!’ I’m not sure why I left them in the oven for so long.

I’m not sure what was going through my mind.

“The funny thing is, I got a message this morning from a Belgian friend saying, ‘You know the buns should be golden not brown?’ I think I learned the lesson the hard way.”

Fans of The Great British Bake Off rushed to Ofcom to express their displeasure with Jürgen Krauss’ abrupt departure from the show last week.

The German baker wowed viewers with his elaborate bakes throughout his time on the Channel 4 show, but was eliminated a week before the final.

Despite winning the technical on last week’s GBBO, the 56-year-old’s showstopper was enough to send him home a week before the final.

As a result, over 100 people filed complaints with the media watchdog, alleging that the show was rigged against him.

Channel 4 and Love Productions have extended the Great British Bake Off’s license for another three years.

This means that the show will be broadcast by the broadcaster until at least 2024.

Giuseppe spoke about his experiences on the show in an interview with Channel 4.

“My favorite memory from week one is without a doubt the first time Paul and Prue tried one of my bakes,” he said.

“It was surreal to think that baking royalty was actually tasting something I had baked.”

“That was probably the point at which I realized what was going on and that I was..”

