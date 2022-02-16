According to the Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond’s Easy Chocolate Tart is “Chocolate on Chocolate.”

All chocolate aficionados, take note!

Pioneer Woman dessert recipes don’t get much more chocolatey than Ree Drummond’s Easy Chocolate Tart.

It has three — yes, three — chocolate layers.

Drummond’s Easy Chocolate Tart starts with the base layer, or crust, as any other tart recipe would.

On the Food Network’s The Pioneer Woman episode “Chocolate Appreciation Day,” she demonstrated how simple it is to make.

“It starts with a chocolate crust, and I’m using chocolate sandwich cookies,” Drummond explained as she placed the cookies in the food processor.

“I’ll pulse them until they’re completely disintegrated.”

She then drizzled melted butter into the food processor in a slow, steady stream.

She then pours the batter into a tart pan and presses it into the bottom with a metal measuring cup.

The crust consists solely of this.

Drummond chills it while she finishes the rest of the tart.

With the next step in Drummond’s Easy Chocolate Tart, the theme of simplicity continues.

She said while filming in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, “I’m going to make a simple ganache for the tart filling.”

For the smooth, creamy filling, the author of the Super Easy cookbook uses a mixture of bittersweet and milk chocolate.

She chops them up, places them in a bowl, and tops them with a warm mixture of heavy cream and butter.

She explained, “I’ll just slowly pour the hot cream and butter over the chocolate,” with the goal of “melting the chocolate almost instantly.”

“All you have to do now is keep stirring until the cream and chocolate are no longer separated,” she added.

Drummond tops the crust with ganache for a “chocolate on chocolate” moment.

The tart is then refrigerated again to set.

Drummond’s Easy Tart topping is made while the ganache layer cools in the fridge.

In a bowl, the cooking show host melts white chocolate with coconut oil.

After that, she spreads it thinly on a sheet pan.

The chocolate is frozen for a few minutes, just until it begins to set.

Drummond then takes it out of the freezer and scrapes the chocolate into curls with a spatula.

Her Easy Chocolate Tart is complete after she arranges them on top.

What do reviewers have to say about it…

