According to ‘The Pioneer Woman’ star Ree Drummond, her Christmas breakfast recipe is the “easiest version of cinnamon rolls” ever.

According to the star of ‘The Pioneer Woman,’ Ree Drummond’s Christmas Breakfast Recipe is “the Easiest Version of Cinnamon Rolls” ever.

Ree Drummond loves to make cinnamon rolls for Christmas, but her casserole recipe, which uses a shortcut ingredient, puts an even easier spin on the classic for Christmas breakfast.

“This is the simplest version of cinnamon rolls you’ll ever make!” she claims in a recipe blog post.

Drummond has adapted her classic cinnamon roll recipe for a quick Christmas breakfast using a store-bought shortcut.

What could be better than a breakfast casserole with all the delicious flavor of cinnamon rolls?

In a December blog post, she included a link to the recipe.

“Yesterday I posted my lifelong favorite homemade cinnamon roll recipe,” she wrote on Facebook.

I use a super handy shortcut for this tasty casserole, but you won’t even notice once you take it out of the oven and add the topping (which is such a cool mixture!).”

Drummond wrote about the breakfast casserole on The Pioneer Woman website in a blog post.

“After you’ve baked all your cookies for Santa and planned your Christmas dinner menu, the next thing you need to figure out is Christmas morning breakfast,” the staff writers at The Pioneer Woman explained.

“Ree Drummond makes pans and pans of her classic homemade cinnamon rolls for friends and family every year at Christmastime,” the post continued, “but if you don’t have enough time to make them yourself, try this cinnamon roll breakfast casserole instead.”

“All you need are a few tubes of refrigerated cinnamon roll dough and a few pantry staples to make your home smell heavenly on Christmas morning,” the article explained.

Because of the cinnamon roll tubes, Drummond’s cinnamon roll breakfast casserole comes together quickly.

She greases a 9-by-13-inch baking dish and divides each cinnamon roll into four pieces.

Eggs, half-and-half, cinnamon, and salt are whisked together in a bowl.

The cinnamon roll dough is then added and dipped in the egg mixture.

Drummond then pours the contents of the bowl into the baking dish, then tops it with a pecan-brown sugar mixture.

She bakes the casserole for 35 minutes at 350°F.

The Pioneer Woman’s icing is made by whisking the frosting from store-bought cinnamon rolls with sour cream in a bowl.

She drizzles icing on the casserole after it has cooled for 10 minutes.

