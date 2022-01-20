According to ‘The Pioneer Woman’ star Ree Drummond, her easy dip recipe is “totally to die for.”

According to ‘The Pioneer Woman’ star Ree Drummond, her easy dip recipe is “absolutely to die for.”

Ree Drummond has a thing for one particular tasty dip that she makes herself.

In a blog post for The Pioneer Woman in 2021, Drummond confessed her unending love for her hot corn dip recipe.

“Hot corn dip is one of those things that can completely embarrass me at parties,” she explained, “as if putting my leg behind my head to show off my residual ballet flexibility isn’t embarrassing enough.”

“This dip is positively to die for,” she continued, “and you can make it ahead of time and keep it in the fridge before baking it if that suits your schedule better.”

While Drummond noted that it can be made in the summer, she also has a version that can be made all year.

On an episode of The Pioneer Woman, Drummond demonstrated how to make her hot corn dip.

She brushed corn cobs with vegetable oil, salt, and grilled them on a grill pan before allowing them to cool.

She melted butter in a skillet and cooked onion, green and red bell peppers, diced jalapenos, and garlic over high heat “to get as much color on the outside as possible.”

Drummond explained, “This is a luscious dip.”

“There are so many flavors going on here, and I love that you don’t have to make it last minute.”

It’s something you can do a lot earlier in the day.”

The Pioneer Woman star let the vegetable mixture cool before making the dip’s base.

In a mixing bowl, she mixed together the mayonnaise, sour cream, and cream cheese, then added the corn and vegetable mixture and mixed everything together.

Monterey Jack cheese, two cans diced green chiles, green onions, salt, and pepper were all added.

She went on to say, “This is a very versatile dip.”

“You can use any peppers, onions, and vegetables you want.”

You could add some hot sauce, salsa, or anything else to this to make it a little more interesting.”

Drummond put the dip in a baking dish, topped it with cheese and chili powder, and baked it for 20 to 22 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

On the website, you can find the full recipe.