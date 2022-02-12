According to the producer of ‘This Is Us,’ Madison’s boyfriend Elijah will’stand up’ to Kevin in Season 6.

In This Is Us Season 6, Kevin is having trouble figuring out his love life, and it doesn’t help that Madison has moved on with Elijah.

Only Dan Fogelman, Justin Hartley, and the cast of This Is Us know who Kevin’s soulmate is or if he’ll ever find love.

Kevin, on the other hand, is having a hard time accepting Elijah’s presence in Madison’s and the twins’ lives, according to fans.

It’s not going to get any easier in the coming episodes.

Kevin and Madison’s pairing was unexpected by many This Is Us viewers.

However, after sleeping together and becoming pregnant, they decided to start a family together.

Everything happened so quickly after that.

Kevin moved into Madison’s home, proposed to her, she accepted, she gave birth to their twins, and then their wedding day arrived.

Unfortunately, the couple had second thoughts.

Madison also realized that Kevin didn’t truly love her and that she deserved to marry someone who was enamored with her.

And when she confronted Kevin about it, he couldn’t say he loved her.

As a result, they decided to call off their wedding.

Kevin moved into Madison’s garage at the start of Season 6 of This Is Us to be closer to their children.

When Madison began dating Elijah, however, their close proximity became a problem.

Kevin is now a resident of Kate and Toby’s home, and he is unsure of what his heart desires.

In This Is Us Season 6 Episode 5, he even tried to start a relationship with Cassidy, but she declined.

Kevin gave Elijah advice about Madison and ordering food for her at the end of the fifth episode.

Julia Brownell, the producer and writer of episode 5, confirmed Kevin’s sincerity in his conversation with Elijah while speaking with Entertainment Weekly.

Brownell stated, “I don’t believe there was any kind of sabotage there.”

“I believe he meant it in the nicest possible way, but I do believe our Pearsons open their mouths when they shouldn’t.”

[Laughs] I’ll say that up until now, Elijah has been very complimentary of Kevin.

However, Elijah may be seen standing up to Kevin in an unexpected way.”

Kevin may unintentionally overstep his bounds when it comes to Madison and Elijah’s relationship.

What else could one expect from Kevin Pearson? Whatever the case may be, it will be…

