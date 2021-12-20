According to the producer, Spider-Man: No Way Home sets the stage for Spider-Man 4.

Producers Explain How Spider-Man: No Way Home Sets Up Spider-Man 4

Millions of Spider-Man fans are wondering where the Spider-Man film franchise goes after the redefining events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, as they try to wrap their heads around the film released by Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.

Sony and Marvel have confirmed that Spider-Man 4 is in the works, with Tom Holland reprising his role, and Sony has hinted that a new Spider-Man trilogy could be in the works.

According to producer Amy Pascal and Marvel’s Kevin Feige, they’ll have plenty to work with in the future.

Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige sat down with the New York Times to discuss Spider-Man: No Way Home and what’s next for the Spider-Man franchise.

According to Pascal, Spider-Man: No Way Home’s ending was designed to open a wide door into the franchise’s future:

“You see Spider-Man make a life-altering decision,” Pascal explained.

“It’s a price to pay,” she says.

And that gives us a lot of material to work with in the next movie.”

WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS AFTER SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME!

The ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home is based on “One More Day,” one of Marvel Comics’ most famous storylines.

Spider-Man (Tom Holland) has Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) erase all memory of him (Peter Parker) from the minds of anyone who knows him in this Marvel Cinematic Universe adaptation.

Since all of Peter’s relatives have died (RIP Hot Aunt May…), and his friends and superhero colleagues have all forgotten about the boy behind Spider-Man’s mask, Peter is essentially given a blank slate life.

No Way Home essentially granted Spider-Man fans’ long-awaited wish to see Spider-Man films return their focus to the franchise’s namesake – rather than all of the other MCU characters (or Marvel movie characters in general) who clogged up the Spider-Man ‘Home’ Trilogy.

Marvel and Sony have now pulled off a soft reboot of the Spider-Man franchise within the Marvel universe.

As Pascal points out, they can now take Peter ParkerSpider-Man in any direction they want, from the grounded solo character story that’s now in front of us – to the possible mysticcosmic implications of what Peter has done to the world – to the full-fledged new Venom origin and…

