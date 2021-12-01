According to the trial, Josh Duggar “downloaded 65 images of an underage girl posing naked and placed in a cage.”

JOSH Duggar “downloaded 65 images” of a girl between the ages of “7 and 9” posing naked in a cage.

On Wednesday, the Counting On star returned to court for the second day of his trial, as shocking details about the case were revealed.

According to the prosecuting attorney, Josh, 33, allegedly “downloaded” dozens of images of young girls to his work computer.

According to an on-site reporter from The Sun, the prosecution in the Josh Duggar trial began their opening arguments on Wednesday.

They described how Detective Amber Kalmer contacted a Homeland Security agent about materials Duggar allegedly downloaded, including a “movie file of 7-9-year-old females and 65 still images of a 7 to 8-year-old girl that end with her being put in a cage,” according to the report.

“You’re going to see images of children, some as young as seven,” the opening statement said, according to a reporter from The Sun.

Sexual assault, violation, and exploitation are all happening to these kids.”

The prosecution went on to say that Josh Duggar was downloading, receiving, and possessing child sexual assault materials.

“We request that you hold him accountable,” they said to the jury.

After Homeland Security accepted the case, the prosecution went to Josh’s car dealership and approached him.

Josh agreed to speak after being told that they had a search warrant for digital contraband and that he would be recorded.

“Is someone downloading child pornography?” Josh asked during his visit to the car lot, according to the prosecution.

The computer at the car dealership where Josh worked was then forensically examined and shipped to Washington, DC for further investigation.

According to the prosecution, the computer was password-protected with Joshua’s name as the password.

The prosecution told the jury, “This case is based on fact,” according to a Sun reporter on the scene at the trial.

According to the prosecution, “evidence” and “common sense” hold Josh responsible for viewing and possessing the child sexual abuse images.

They reportedly said, “Find him guilty based on that.”

Detective Kalmer continued to testify, explaining some aspects of the downloaded video file.

According to a Sun reporter at the trial, a portion of the clip was shown on screen to the court.

(Please be aware that the video and images that follow are extremely graphic.)

The video depicted two young females, both naked, being abused by an adult male.

A 7 to 8-year-old girl posing naked was also featured in 65 still images.

For the most up-to-date information, check out our Josh Duggar trial live blog…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.