According to ‘The Young and the Restless”s Peter Bergman, Phyllis is Jack’s best partner.

According to Peter Bergman of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ Phyllis is Jack’s best partner.

Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) of The Young and the Restless has had a string of bad luck with women recently.

With a reunion with Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), the Jabot CEO’s fortunes may turn around.

Fans are divided on whether or not the couple should reunite.

Bergman, on the other hand, is eager to play Phack again.

With Jack and Phyllis, The Young and the Restless introduced a new super-couple in 2001.

Phyllis was Genoa City’s favorite villain, while Jack was a good guy.

Despite this, their chemistry was undeniable.

Fans began to call Jack and Phyllis Phack as their popularity grew.

YRpic.twitter.comvdgYCziHa7 (hashtag)Friendsgiving Goals

Michelle Stafford of ‘The Young and the Restless’ says Phick breakup scenes are ‘fun to play.’

Despite this, The Young and the Restless couples have split up several times over the years, as have many others.

Bergman discussed Phack’s drama in an interview with TVInsider.com.

“I’ve always maintained that Jack and Phyllis didn’t split up because they disliked each other or because something went wrong.

The actor explained, “They broke up because it was too painful.”

The couple, however, always manages to find their way back to one another.

“Nobody in Genoa City knows Jack better than Phyllis,” Bergman said of their connection.

Jack and Phyllis, like many characters on The Young and the Restless, are drama queens.

During their two-decade romance, the couple has been through a lot.

The return of Jack’s ex-lover Diane Jenkins (Maura West) and the custody battle over Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) were two of their first challenges.

The couple made it through that ordeal, but Phyllis’ affair with Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) brought their marriage to an end.

After learning that Nick was the father of Summer Newman (Hunter King), Jack’s heartbreak became even more intense.

Phyllis betrayed him, but he and Phyllis remarried years later.

However, they divorced once more due to Phyllis’ infidelity.

She slept with Jack Abbott’s younger brother Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) this time.

Phyllis had hurt him a lot, but he forgave her and they are still friends.

Phyllis is torn between Jack and Nick once more.

Phyllis is in a relationship with Nick, but she can’t get her mind off of Jack.

Phyllis might be reuniting with Jack now that she and Nick have broken up.

Jack maintains a healthy distance from…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https