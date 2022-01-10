According to tour partner Mike Young, this is how Bob Saget wishes to be remembered.

Mike Young, Bob Saget’s touring partner and “best friend,” spoke exclusively with E! News about his fondest memories of the actor and comedian.

Bob Saget has a long list of accomplishments, but his impact on a large number of people is even greater.

As the world mourns the death of the 65-year-old comedian, those close to the Full House star pay tribute to a man who left an indelible mark on and off the stage.

Mike Young, Saget’s touring partner, reflected on their long friendship and the memories he will treasure forever in an exclusive interview with E! News.

“Bob would like to be remembered in the comedy community as a true artist,” Young told E! News.

“He’d like to be remembered as a fantastic comedian, performer, and artist.”

“The Norman Lears of the world adore Bob, and these are players at the top of their game.”

And they adored him and saw his brilliance,” Young continued.

“They recognized Bob’s brilliance.

He had a razor-sharp wit.

He was born with a special ability.

He had a real gift for wit and timing…I believe all he wanted was to be remembered as someone who was respected by his peers.”

Saget was discovered dead in a room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Florida, on September 9th.

His cause of death has yet to be determined, but police say there was no evidence of foul play or drug use in the investigation.

Saget’s famous friends and co-stars immediately took to social media to share fond memories of the actor.

The cast of Full House came together to issue a statement regarding the man who played Danny Tanner.

“We started out as a TV family 35 years ago, but we’ve evolved into a true family.”

“And now, as a family, we grieve,” the cast wrote on Instagram.

“Bob made us cry with laughter.

Our tears are now flowing in sadness, but also in gratitude for all the wonderful memories of our sweet, kind, funny, and cherished Bob.

To us guys, he was a brother, to us girls, he was a father, and to all of us, he was a friend.

Bob, we adore you.”

Young claims that Saget adored his Full House family, particularly John Stamos, whom he treated like a brother.

“They were head over heels in love…

