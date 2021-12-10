Accounts claiming to be Maralee Nichols, Tristan Thompson’s alleged new baby mama, slam him on Instagram, revealing a slew of details.

Tristan Thompson’s alleged new baby mama, Maralee Nichols, has been blasted on Instagram, with accounts claiming to be her revealing a number of secrets.

Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, can’t seem to stay out of the spotlight.

He recently made headlines when it was revealed that he is the presumed father of Maralee Nichols’ child.

Following the news, alleged texts between Thompson and Nichols were leaked, with Thompson requesting that Nichols drop her paternity suit.

Since then, an Instagram account claiming to be Nichols has been blasting Thompson.

Some people, however, are skeptical that the page belongs to Nichols.

An account purporting to be Nichols shared a few things on Instagram Stories earlier this week.

StyleCaster reports that the account wrote, “Transparency and honesty were all I ever asked for.”

“Our love… our intimacy… and me opening up to you and showing my vulnerability… it was all a mistake.”

“I’ll never do it again.”

“I never requested that you leave Khloe.”

You made those decisions on your own, with no help from me.

Let’s be clear about something:

All I ask is that you keep your word and keep your promises to me.

She wrote, “…the promises you made to us…”

“You’ve broken my heart, and I’m not okay.”

She continued, “You told me you planned to leave Khloe at Doja’s party in LA.”

“They took my best friend and I and flew us out.”

Why is this going on?

Then she shared screenshots of allegedly private messages between herself and Thompson.

He wrote, “Could you please stop?”

“Leave Doja and other names out of this… we can talk about it like adults in private.”

In a few weeks, I’ll be in Houston.”

“It’s unfortunate that I have to threaten to expose the Kardashians to get a response,” the account wrote.

According to RadarOnline, the account has since been deleted, and it’s unclear whether it was Nichols or not.

During all of this, text messages between Nichols and Thompson were leaked, in which Thompson told Nichols that he didn’t want to be involved in the child’s life.

According to the texts obtained by HollywoodLife, he wrote, “You know how I feel.”

“I haven’t changed my feelings in the least.”

I’m not going to be involved in any way.

By the way, if you think having this baby will make you money, think again.

“It’s completely incorrect.”

He went on to say that she would lose money if she sued him.

“You know I’m retiring at the end of this season,” he continued.

“In terms of support, it will be whatever is needed for someone on a monthly basis…

