‘Ace Ventura: Pet Detective’ Would Flop, According to Jim Carrey’s Friends: ‘They’d Laugh at Me’

‘Ace Ventura: Pet Detective’ Friends Thought It Would Fail: ‘They’d Laugh at Me,’ Jim Carrey Said.

The best comedians may make it appear simple, but getting laughs is more difficult than it appears.

For example, consider Jim Carrey.

In 1994, the actor took a chance on a film called Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.

While that film would go on to make him a star, its success was far from guaranteed.

In fact, before the film was released in theaters, Carrey was subjected to some gentle mockery from those close to him.

Most fans knew Carrey from Fox’s sketch comedy series In Living Color in the years before he became a movie star with Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.

Carrey even created his own signature character, Fire Marshall Bill, on that show.

But, as much as he stood out among the cast — which included Tommy Davidson, Damon Wayans, and David Alan Grier — Carrey had yet to achieve big-screen stardom.

Once Bitten, released in 1985, gave Carrey his first leading role in a major film.

However, in the years following its release, he was mostly cast in supporting roles.

Carrey didn’t become the big-screen comedy star fans know him as until Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, followed by The Mask and Dumb and Dumber.

Which of the Jim Carrey sequels is the worst?

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective was the perfect marriage of an over-the-top star and offbeat material, despite all odds.

Carrey, who co-wrote the screenplay with Tom Shadyac, transformed his larger-than-life character into a sympathetic figure for the audience.

A comedy movie star was born right there and then.

However, before audiences met Ace Ventura, Carrey’s In Living Color co-workers were skeptical about the film’s success, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“David Alan Grier would say to the audience, ‘Jim is going to do a movie called Ace Ventura: Pet Detective during his hiatus.’

‘Let’s wish him luck with that.’ And everyone would mock me, pretending to applaud and laughing at me.”

In retrospect, the idea of a private detective who only works on animal cases might have been a little too amusing.

According to Box Office Mojo, Carrey’s Ace Ventura: Pet Detective made (dollar)107 million worldwide on a (dollar)15 million budget.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, a sequel, was released in theaters…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.