‘Across the Hall From Each Other’: Olivia Munn Reveals John Mulaney and Dan Levy’s Babies Were Hours Apart

‘Across the Hall From Each Other,’ Olivia Munn reveals that John Mulaney and Dan Levy’s babies were hours apart.

According to Olivia Munn, close friends John Mulaney and comedian Dan Levy have even more in common: their eight-week-old babies were born not only on the same day, but across the hall.

On November 24, Munn and Mulaney welcomed their son Malcolm, while Levy and his wife Rachel Specter welcomed their daughter Penny.

Mulaney and Levy have known each other for a long time and have collaborated on projects together.

Munn shared video and photos from the babies’ first playdate, as well as the fathers’ overjoyed reactions.

While their parents provided commentary, baby Malcolm and Penny were seen laying next to each other in cute onesies.

Malcolm’s arm passed over Penny’s face at one point.

In the background, “Careful Malcolm” can be heard.

“And she’s like, ‘What’s going on?” says Mulaney, who adds, “Rightfully so, Penny.”

Malcolm’s outstretched arm was gently pushed away from his daughter’s face by Levy.

Mulaney joked that his son’s arm would probably pop up again, and the parents laughed.

“Penny and her bestonly friend Malcolm listening to us discuss the state of comedy and the citizen app,” Levy captioned another photo.

Munn also shared a video of the fathers laughing with their babies.

Mulaney asked his son, “Are you smiling?”

“Hello, Penny,” Mulaney says, before grabbing Penny’s legs and dancing with her, while Levy does the same with Malcolm.

“Yeah, you guys are young,” Mulaney added, while Munn captioned the image “Stage dads.”

In a previous standup, Mulaney revealed that Levy officiated his wedding to Anna Marie Tendler.

He joked about how they were married by a friend because he is Catholic and Tendler is Jewish.

“Because my wife is Jewish and I was raised Catholic, we married through a mutual friend.”

Being married by a friend is a lovely ceremony that offends both families’ religions while perplexing the elderly guests.”

He also included a remark from a wedding guest.

“‘What is the bishop’s name?’ That’s actually stand-up comedian Dan Levy,” he continued.

Mulaney and Tendler got divorced in the meantime.

While Levy is well-known for his stand-up and as the executive producer of shows such as The Goldbergs, he is frequently confused with actor-comedian Dan Levy.

After seeing Mulaney’s film The Comeback Kid in 2017, a fan tweeted about the wedding.

He responded,

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.