Act Now on These 15 Nordstrom Black Friday Deals!

Act Now on 15 Nordstrom Black Friday Deals!

Us Weekly participates in affiliate marketing programs, which means we may be compensated for certain product and service links.

This Black Friday is unlike any we’ve seen before.

All of the early deals are incredible — we’ve gotten a head start on holiday shopping, and we’re thankful!

Nordstrom has been releasing incredible items at even greater prices, and their most recent release is not to be missed.

Before they sell out, get your hands on these stunning dresses, cozy sweaters, and major designer accessories.

Check out our top 15 picks below!

This Stunning Lace Mini Dress is a must-have for any fashionista.

Meet the stylish dress that can be worn to all of your holiday gatherings.

At Nordstrom, you can get the Saylor Celia Lace Long Sleeve Cotton Blend Cocktail Minidress (originally (dollar)286) for only (dollar)229!

This Lace Blouse is made of sheer material.

No matter how you style this top, you’ll be sure to turn heads!

The Free People U Into This Embroidered Sheer Top (originally $48; now $29 at Nordstrom!) is on sale for only $29!

This Puffer Parka comes in a variety of colors.

This is the winter coat we’ll need.

The Cole Haan Hooded Down and Feather Jacket (originally (dollar)200) is on sale at Nordstrom for just (dollar)113!

Designer Shades

With these snazzy sunglasses, you can get some designer at a great price.

At Nordstrom, you can get the Burberry 54mm Polarized Square Sunglasses (originally (dollar)279) for only (dollar)168!

This Cashmere Coat is made of 100% cashmere and is machine washable.

This luxurious coat is made of a cashmere and wool blend for a luxurious feel.

At Nordstrom, you can get the Nordstrom Signature Cascade Collar Double Face Wool and Cashmere Coat for just (dollar)359 (originally (dollar)599)!

This Luxurious Leather Tote is a must-have for any fashionista.

This bag is perfect for work or a weekend getaway!

At Nordstrom, you can get the Marc Jacobs The Director Croc Embossed Nubuck Leather Tote (originally (dollar)475) for only (dollar)285!

This tote bag can be used as a carryall.

This classic bag is the perfect size for all of your day-to-day necessities.

The Longchamp Le Pliage Small Nylon Top Handle Bag (originally (dollar)110) is currently on sale at Nordstrom for only (dollar)88!

This Oversized Sweater is a great casual option.

Sweaters that are loose and roomy are ideal for the fall and winter months!

Get yourself a Sanctuary V-Neck.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Act quickly on these 15 Nordstrom Black Friday Deals.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

15 Nordstrom Black Friday Deals to Shop Today — Act Fast