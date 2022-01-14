‘Action Comics (hashtag)1,’ Superman’s Debut, just sold for over (dollar)3 million.

Superman made his debut in Action Comics (hashtag)1, one of the most influential comic books of all time.

It was the first superhero film, laying the groundwork for the DC and Marvel Universes to take off.

Action Comics (hashtag)1 sold for over (dollar)3 million, making it one of the most valuable comics ever.

Action Comics (hashtag)1 by Superman and DC Comics was sold for (dollar)3.18 million.

“The purchase was made on behalf of a private client by leading collectibles marketplace Goldin, and it now ranks among the top three most valuable comic book purchases of all time,” Goldin reported.

The issue was graded FN 6.0 by CGC, making the copy sold one of the best still in existence.

The first issue of ‘Action Comics (hashtag)1’ sells for $3.18 million, making it the fourth most valuable comic book ever sold.

A single page from ‘Marvel Super-Heroes Secret Wars (hashtag)8’ that debuted the black (hashtag)SpiderMan suit sold for (dollar)3.36 million.

CGC stands for Certified Guaranty Company, which is unfamiliar to those outside the comic-collecting community.

On a scale of one to ten, they assign a grade to rare comics.

The scale goes from 0.5 to 10.0, with 0.5 indicating “a heavily defaced collectible with a number of major defects” and 10.0 indicating “perfect mint condition.”

Finding issues in even moderate condition of Action Comics (hashtag)1 and Superman, which first appeared in April 1938, can be difficult.

Ken Goldin, the founder and executive chairman of Goldin, is almost unsurprised by the sale.

He claims that the superhero genre would not exist without Clark Kent, Superman, and Action Comics (hashtag)1.

“There are no words to adequately describe the impact that this item has had on the collectible industry, superhero comics, and pop culture in general,” Goldin said.

“We’re also ecstatic to have won this auction on behalf of our client.”

DC Comics, along with Marvel, quickly grew to become one of the two comic industry powerhouses.

Throughout the years, the two have remained rivals, with DC frequently coming out on top prior to the 2000s.

“There is no Superman without Action Comics (hashtag)1.

There would be no DC or Marvel Universes if Superman didn’t exist,” Goldin continued.

“I don’t think I could imagine a world without superheroes.”

Getting the first appearance of Superman for (dollar)3.18 million was…

