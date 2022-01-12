Actor Adam Driver once said that success “seems counterintuitive” to his work.

Actor Adam Driver once said that fame “seems counterintuitive” to his job.

Adam Driver, star of The Last Duel and House of Gucci, is a very private person, which is ironic given his enormous celebrity.

Discover why Driver considers his celebrity to be “counterintuitive” to his acting career.

In addition, the actor explains why he won’t watch his performances in films other than the Star Wars trilogy.

Driver is a dedicated actor who only accepts roles that he is passionate about.

Before becoming the celebrity fans know from blockbusters like Star Wars: The Force Awakens and House of Gucci, the Juilliard graduate had roles in indie films such as Noah Baumbach’s Frances Ha and Lena Dunham’s HBO series Girls.

Driver, on the other hand, has never cared about the attention those roles bring him.

“… That’s not what I was looking for when I first started acting,” he told The Guardian in 2017, adding:

“I understand that many people believe that if you’re an actor, your goal is to become famous and wealthy.

That part of it is great because it frees you up to do other things.

However, being anonymous is an important part of my job, and I believe that being able to live, to observe rather than be observed, is crucial.”

He went on to say, “[Being famous] seems counterintuitive to my job.”

The former military man is almost existentially aware of his celebrity and fortune.

“It’s a strange dynamic when you walk into a room and people project an image onto you.

It’s a posh problem in and of itself to lose anonymity.”

In November 2021, the film House of Gucci was released in theaters.

While Driver was present at the House of Gucci premieres, he did not stay to see his performance.

In an interview with The Project (via Twitter), Driver stated, “I haven’t seen it.”

“It’s only my wife [Joanne Tucker] who watches it.”

Then she tells me how it goes, whether I’m doing well or not, and then it’s over.”

Driver’s roles in House of Gucci and The Last Duel have gotten a lot of Oscar buzz, but he says he doesn’t put “any stock” in his chances of winning.

“I’ll ask my wife,” he joked, “and she’ll tell me.”

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.