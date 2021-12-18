Actor Aml Ameen of “I May Destroy You” Discusses “Boxing Day,” a Holiday Rom-Com Based on His Life (Exclusive)

Actor Aml Ameen of “I May Destroy You” Discusses “Boxing Day,” a Holiday Rom-Com Inspired by His Life (Exclusive)

Aml Ameen has recently been on a tear.

The British actor’s Christmas rom-com Boxing Day is now available on Prime Video after weeks of anticipation.

The film was written, directed, and produced by Ameen, and it is anticipated by the streaming platform’s subscribers.

The film, starring Aja Naomi King and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, is based on Ameen’s life in London.

Boxing Day is a Black British cultural celebration of love, family, and friendship.

The film also features an all-black cast, making it the first black British romantic comedy in British history.

Ameen is currently working on a number of projects.

He’ll also play Martin Luther King Jr. in the upcoming Netflix film Rustin, alongside Chris Rock and Coleman Domingo.

The film follows the story of Bayard Rustin, a gay civil rights activist who organized the 1963 March on Washington, and takes a unique approach to retelling Civil Rights Movement events.

The film, which is currently in production, is produced by President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama.

Ameen’s ascension has been steady.

In 2005, he was named one of Screen International’s Stars of Tomorrow, and in 2006, he was nominated for Screen Nation’s Best Newcomer award.

I May Destroy You, a critically acclaimed series, and Lee Daniels’ The Butler are two of his other credits.

Finally, he’ll get his chance to shine.

Ameen talked about his work with Pop Culture, upcoming projects, being a content curator, and being selective.

PC: Boxing Day is generating a lot of excitement among fans, and early screener reactions have been overwhelmingly positive.

It’s an emotional account of your time in London.

What personal themes did you include in this movie?

AA: It’s hilarious in my opinion.

As I watched it at the premiere the other day, I thought to myself, “Wow, Aml, you’ve really left your life a little bit exposed, man.”

Yes, I’ve lived in Los Angeles for a decade, I believe is the main point.

Former girlfriends have been introduced to my British Caribbean family, and some of it has resulted in cross-pollination.

Various events in my family’s life serve as sources of inspiration for me.

My parents, for example, divorced when I was 15 years old, not when I was 15.

