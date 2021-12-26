Actor Dexter Darden and JoJo announce their engagement.

JoJo is engaged! The 31-year-old singer announced on Instagram on Saturday that her boyfriend, Saved by the Bell reboot actor Dexter Darden, proposed to her earlier this month while the two were on vacation.

Darden had flown out both of their mothers and best friends for the surprise proposal, which took place during JoJo’s birthday celebration on December, JoJo revealed in the sweet post.

Twenty-first.

“Forever with YOU? Sign me up!!! the most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him.

So obviously I said YESSS!!!,” the singer of “Leave (Get Out)” wrote alongside a slideshow of photos documenting the intimate moment.

“Thank you for the most incredible birthday surprise ever,” she continued, “and for flying out my mother, your mother, and both of our best friends to share in that incredible moment with us. You are truly one of a kind.”

@dexterdarden: LFG.”

JoJo’s gorgeous, gleaming diamond engagement ring, which she was seen showing off to her family and friends, was also featured in the engagement announcement.

“Yupppppp thank you for being my forever,” Darden wrote on his fiancée’s post.

The 30-year-old actor paid tribute to JoJo for her birthday earlier this month, sharing a touching tribute to the “woman I prayed for.”

“Happy Birthday to the Brightest Star In My Universe, The Beat To My Heart, The Woman I Prayed For @iamjojo! Jo Thank you for challenging me, Pushing me to be the best Man I can be, and Making me smile when no one else can,” Darden gushed in the caption, sharing a series of photos of the two.

I got Your back, to the moon and back! (hashtag)happybirthday (hashtag)loml.”

“ILY BABY thank you for always going above and beyond for me and us,” the singer of “Lonely Hearts” responded.

JoJo, who debuted new music in October, is planning a tour for next year and recently competed as the Black Swan on the fifth season of The Masked Singer.

Nick Lachey took first place, and she finished in second place.

