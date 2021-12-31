After being found guilty of five felonies, actor Jussie Smollett could face up to three years in prison and a fine of (dollar)25,000.

After being convicted of five felonies, actor Jussie Smollett faces up to three years in prison and a (dollar)25,000 fine.

After a breakout performance on the hit TV show Empire in 2015, Jussie Smollett rose to fame.

Unfortunately, Smollett made headlines in January 2019 for a less pleasant reason, claiming he was the victim of a heinous hate crime.

In the years since, everyone has had something to say about Smollett’s allegations.

In December 2021, the case was finally brought to court.

Many fans are curious about the actor’s convictions and what lies ahead for him in the coming years as the trial’s aftermath unfolds.

In January 2019, Smollett claimed he was attacked by two men on a Chicago street.

According to him, they assaulted him and called him homophobic slurs.

According to Smollett, the men tied a rope around his neck and poured an unknown substance on him while shouting “This is MAGA country.”

After Smollett’s official police report was filed, questions arose.

Abel and Ola Osundairo were arrested as persons of interest in the case.

At the time of the alleged attack, the brothers were reportedly in the area.

Abel and Ola are familiar with Smollett.

One of them was a set extra on Jussie Smollett’s Empire.

Smollett allegedly orchestrated the attack, according to the brothers.

They claimed he used them as accomplices and paid them (dollar)3,500 for their help.

In the months following the alleged hate crime, the Osundairo brothers continued to talk about their relationship with Jussie Smollett.

Abel, one of the brothers, was rumored to be dating Jussie Smollett in April 2020, according to sources.

The backlash had a negative impact on Smollett’s career.

His character was killed off Empire in the early 2020s.

By that time, Smollett had already been named in a major lawsuit.

The city of Chicago has filed a lawsuit against him in order to recoup the investigation’s costs.

The case went to trial in early December 2021.

More flaws in the story emerged as the trial progressed.

Ola spoke up at one point, stating that Smollett had recruited him as a co-conspirator in the staged hate crime.

He even claimed that he and his brother kept a constant supply of drugs on hand for Smollett.

Here’s what went down in case you missed it:

