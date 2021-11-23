Actor Leonardo DiCaprio said he’had been looking’ to make a film about the climate crisis, but it was “next to impossible.”

Don’t Look Up on Netflix has one of the year’s most impressive casts.

It stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in a story that is all too political and environmentally relevant in today’s world.

DiCaprio recently stated that he is interested in starring in a film about the climate crisis.

He did mention, however, how difficult it is to adapt the subject matter into a narrative structure.

Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) and Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence) are attempting to persuade the world that there is a massive approaching comet on a collision course with Earth.

Politicians’ interference, on the other hand, makes their goal more difficult to achieve.

They decide to go on a media tour to warn the rest of the world about the impending danger.

Don’t Look Up is written and directed by Oscar-winning writer Adam McKay.

Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep are among the cast members.

As a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and Donald Trump, McKay previously stated that he needed to make the film “crazier.”

DiCaprio and the other cast members of Don’t Look Up attended a screening in Westwood, California, where they took part in a Q&A that was covered by The Hollywood Reporter.

McKay’s script arrived at the perfect time for DiCaprio.

He wanted to be in a film about climate change, but it’s a difficult subject to tackle.

“I had been looking for a film about the climate crisis, but from a narrative standpoint, it’s next to impossible,” DiCaprio said.

The subject isn’t really explored from a narrative standpoint, especially not in a way that would pique the actor’s interest.

The biggest issue, according to DiCaprio, is instilling a “sense of urgency and tension with an issue that evolves over a century.”

He called McKay’s storyline about a comet headed for Earth’s destruction “a stroke of genius.”

These are high-stakes issues with global implications.

“How do we as a species, as a society, as a culture, politically, deal with imminent Armageddon?” DiCaprio explained.

Environmental activism is nothing new for DiCaprio.

He established the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to raising climate change awareness.

He is regarded as one of the most active and outspoken actors in the industry…

