Actor Louie Anderson of Coming 2 America has been diagnosed with cancer.

Actor Louie Anderson, who stars in the film Coming 2 America, has been diagnosed with cancer.

Louie Anderson, a comedian, is currently undergoing treatment for a type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Louie Anderson, a showbiz veteran who most recently starred in the film Coming 2 America, has been hospitalized for cancer treatment.

In a statement to NBC, the 69-year-old actor’s publicist, Glenn Schwartz, confirmed the diagnosis.

“Iconic comedian Louie Anderson is currently being treated for DLBCL (diffuse large B cell lymphoma, a type of cancer) in a Las Vegas hospital,” he said.

“He’s soundly sleeping.”

Anderson has had a nearly four-decade career in show business.

In 1984, he made his network stand-up comedy debut on The Tonight Show, and in 1988, he co-starred in the film Coming to America with Eddie Murphy, a role he reprised in the 2021 sequel.

The three-time Emmy winner and long-time Vegas mainstay is also known for creating the Saturday morning animated series Life With Louie, hosting the third revival of the game show Family Feud from 1999 to 2002, and starring alongside Zach Galifianakis in the FX comedy series Baskets.

The author of Mom: Stories for My Mother, But You Can Read Them Too appeared in the HBO Max series Search Party recently.

According to the Lymphoma Research Foundation, diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is the most common type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in the US.

Mark Hoppus was recently diagnosed with the same type of cancer.

“My cancer isn’t bone-related; it’s blood-related,” the Blink-182 bassist said during a Twitch livestream in June, answering fan questions.

“My classification is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma Stage 4-A,” he explained at the time. “That means, as far as I understand it, it’s spread to four different parts of my body.”

“I’m not sure how they figure out the four parts, but it’s gotten into enough parts of my body that I’m at Stage 4, which I believe is the highest it can go.”

“As a result, I’m in Stage 4-A.”

Hoppus, 49, declared on social media in September that he was officially cancer-free after a six-month battle that included chemotherapy treatment.

