Actor on ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Supposedly Fired After Alleged Capitol Riot Participation

Actor From ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Is Supposedly Fired Following Alleged Capitol Riot Involvement

Actor Jay Johnston is rumored to have been fired from the cast of Bob’s Burgers after it was revealed that he took part in the riot at the US Capitol on Jan.

6th, 2021

For the past ten years, Johnston has been the voice of Jimmy Pesto on Bob’s Burgers, and he’s also appeared in Mr.

Show, Arrested Development, and Anchorman are just a few examples.

The Daily Beast reported on Friday that Johnston was “banned” from working on Bob’s Burgers.

According to two sources familiar with the Fox animated sitcom’s situation, Johnston will not be permitted to record the voice of Jimmy Pesto Sr.

It was described as a “ban” rather than a “firing,” and the owners of Bob’s Burgers stated that they do not want to make a “big deal” out of the situation.

“Thanks for reaching out, FOX has no comment,” a Fox spokesperson said, while a Disney spokesperson said, “We will not be providing a comment.” Johnston did not respond to the outlet’s requests for comment.

Exclusive: After allegedly being spotted at the January premiere of Fox’s ‘Bob’s Burgers,’ actor Jay Johnston has been suspended from the show.

6 riot in the Capitol https:t.coZdXw93kGinpic.twitter.comd7eRQHmWs7

In photos and videos from January, Johnston appears to be present.

He has never publicly admitted to being present at the June 6 riot.

No one from Fox or Bob’s Burgers has ever stated categorically that Johnston was present, but the FBI did issue a poster featuring a closeup of a man who appears to be Johnston.

In March, amateur investigators suggested Johnston as a suspect based on FBI images. Actress Cassandra Church, who previously worked with Johnston, later tweeted: “I’m no detective, but I do know Jay.”

He stated that he was present.

That’s him in the photo.

“He’s also a craven Trump supporter and was there at the time,” another former colleague, writer Spencer Crittenden, added.

Although Johnston has not been the most politically outspoken actor in recent years, he did appear on Gavin McInnes’ now-defunct web show in 2015.

McInnes founded the Proud Boys, a militant far-right extremist group linked to numerous acts of domestic terrorism in the United States. The Proud Boys have over 60 members.

‘Bob’s Burgers’ Actor Reportedly Fired After Alleged Capitol Riot Involvement

