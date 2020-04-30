Actor Rishi Kapoor Dead at 67: Priyanka Chopra and More Stars Pay Tribute

Fans are mourning the death of Rishi Kapoor.

According to CNN, citing a family representative, the actor died in hospital on Thursday after a two-year battle with leukemia. He was 67 years old.

Per the news organization, Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and returned to India last September after receiving treatment in New York. CNN, citing a spokesperson for Reliance Industries LTD., reported the star had recently been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.

“The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last,” the family representative said in the statement to CNN. “He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.”

Fans were also asked to continue to honor current lockdown restrictions.

Kapoor was born in 1952. According to CNN, he made his debut as a child actor in his father Raj Kapoor‘s 1970 film Mera Naam Joker. Just three years later, he starred in Bobby. He went on to appear in a number of films over his lifetime, including Sargam, Tawaif, Chandni and Agneepath. He also received numerous accolades over the course of his career, including the prestigious Filmfare Award.

He is survived by his wife, actress Neetu Singh, and his two children, actor Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

After the news broke, several celebrities and members of the film industry took to social media to pay tribute.

“My heart is so heavy,” Priyanka Chopra, who also appeared in Agneepath, wrote via Instagram. “This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir. #rishikapoor.”

“Heartbroken … Rest In Peace … my dearest friend,” Rajinikanth added.

“Cant believe it. Chintu ji @chintskap. (Mr.Rishi Kapoor) was always ready with a smile,” Kamal Haasan also wrote. “We had mutual love and respect. Will miss my friend. My heartfelt condolence to the family.”

Salman Khan, Nivin Pauly and several other actors shared messages, as well.

“Devastated!” Pauly wrote. “RIP #RishiKapoor sir!”