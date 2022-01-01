Actors must do two things, according to Zendaya, in order to ‘get great.’

Zendaya has accomplished a lot despite her youth.

The multi-talented creative soared to new heights after her stint on the Disney Channel.

Theactor won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2020, making her the youngest person to do so.

She was also the only Black woman to win in that category.

But how has Zendaya been able to accomplish so much? Between acting, producing, modeling, singing, and being a fashion icon, she has proven herself to be a creative force to be reckoned with.

She’s said over the years that trusting her own instincts has been beneficial to her.

Rather than conforming to the status quo, she pursues her goals, even if they are incomprehensible to others.

Zendaya has also learned the value of being vulnerable and taking risks along the way.

The “Rewrite the Stars” singer was candid in a recent interview with Interview Magazine about what it takes to be great.

According to the actor, greatness is impossible to achieve without two key factors.

Zendaya Discusses How ‘Euphoria’ Has Been Misunderstood

“I think something that many actors have, and something that you learn, is that you can’t be afraid to look stupid, to mess up, to be afraid of anything,” Zendaya said.

“I’m attempting to apply that to other aspects of my life because I’m always afraid of failing.

However, the only way to achieve greatness is to try without fear.”

Being fearless is, of course, easier said than done.

During the first season of Euphoria, Zendaya herself struggled to be completely fearless with her feelings.

She obviously found her way, but it wasn’t easy for her at first.

Sam Levinson (the writer, director, and creator of Euphoria) reflected on his early days working with Zendaya in an interview with GQ.

After Season 1 of “Euphoria,” Zendaya became “nocturnal.”

“If I’m being completely honest, the thing she struggled with the most when we first started working together on Euphoria was giving herself permission to be emotionally vulnerable in a scene,” Levinson said.

“I can’t say I blame her.”

When you reach the level she has in her career, you must also have thick skin as an individual…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.