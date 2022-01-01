Actors Must Follow 5 Strict Rules on Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon: Actors Must Follow 5 Strict Rules

It may appear that being a Nickelodeon actor is a lot of fun.

But, at the end of the day, it’s a job, and the actors in your favorite Nickelodeon shows and films must follow certain guidelines.

Here are the five most stringent.

Nickelodeon stars must maintain a clean image because they are on a children’s television network.

As a result, tattoos and body piercings are frowned upon.

In addition, Nickelodeon stars must avoid arrests and scandals, which they frequently face as they mature into adults.

Nickelodeon stars must not only maintain a clean image, but they must also do so as they grow older.

Some actors, like Jennette McCurdy of Sam and Cat, say they don’t want to be role models.

“I realize that attempting to live up to the idea of being a role model is to set myself up for foregone failure,” the actor wrote on Reddit.

“Sure, I’ve made mistakes, but people would have found them even if I hadn’t.”

Despite all the hearts and smiley emoticons, this world seems to be most keen on judgment and negativity.”

Actors in Nickelodeon shows and movies are expected to look a certain way, which means they can’t make major physical changes while on set.

Changing their hair color or having it cut while working on a project is an example of such a change.

Actors on Nickelodeon are also expected to maintain a certain weight while filming a role.

As it did for McCurdy, this can sometimes lead to disordered eating.

I wrote this piece for @HuffPost about my long-term struggle with eating disorders:

She wrote for the Huffington Post, “I quickly learned that remaining physically small for my age meant I had a better chance of booking more roles.”

McCurdy’s eating disorder was exacerbated when she landed a role on iCarly.

McCurdy says she can now “thankfully… open up about [her]disordered eating without having to title [the]piece ‘I Threw Up Three Minutes Before I Wrote This.'”

Furthermore, actors have no say in how their characters appear in Nickelodeon shows or movies.

The filmmakers…

