Actress and Author Patricia Bosworth Dead Due to Coronavirus

Another legend has passed away due to Coronavirus.

Hollywood actress-turned-author Patricia Bosworth died on Thursday after suffering from pneumonia that was brought on by COVID-19—Bosworth’s stepdaughter Fia Hatsav told The New York Times on Friday.

She was 86 years old.

In addition to speaking to the NYT, Fia took to Facebook to share the heartbreaking news about the beloved author.

“This terrible virus has taken my Vibrant, talented, and loving Step- Mother, Patricia Bosworth,” the post began. “You may read about her in all the news articles… But to us she was Patti, and Grandma Patti.”

“She was a humble, caring and compassionate person. She adopted us and we in return adopted her,” the message continued. “She was part of our family, in every way. She loved my children, and treasured being their grandma, it meant everything to her.”

Fia also opened up about how caring Patricia was, and how much she loved and respected her father and biological mother.

“She honored my late Father Tom Palumbo, by publishing a book of his amazing professional photographs. She honored my Mother’s memory, by including his images of her. She knew she was his muse, and respected their relationship,” Fia explained. “Her relationship with my father was so loving, caring and artistically collaborative. She was so inspiring and supportive to him.”

Despite being a wonderful family person, Fia noted that Patricia was a “fiercely independent” woman… even when she started getting sick.

“She was angry with me because I was so worried about her! It was so terribly difficult not to be with her in her last days, but the nurses and doctors said she was communicating to them with her mighty pen,” the message read. “I’m so proud of her bravery! I have been talking to her amazing friends, whom loved her so much! Many of them have adopted me now. I am filled with gratefulness for knowing Patti, and having her in my life.”

The 86-year-old star was most notably known for her biographies of her fellow Hollywood colleagues, which included Montgomery Clift, Marlon Brando, Jane Fonda and others.

Some of her major acting roles included The Patty Duke Show, Kraft Theatre, Naked City and The Nun’s Story.