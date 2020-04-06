Actress Shirley Douglas, mother of Kiefer Sutherland, dies at 86

Canadian actress and activistShirley Jean Douglas,mother of actor Kiefer Sutherland and ex-wife of fellow actor Donald Sutherland, has died at 86.

It was precisely his son Kiefer who released the news through a statement published on social networks and confirmed the cause of death, whichnot related to coronavirus.

“This morning, my mother, Shirley Douglas, passed away from complications related to pneumonia (not related to Covid-19). My mother wasan extraordinary womanwho led an extraordinary life, “says the protagonist of the series ’24’, who in his writing recalls that his mother had been” fighting for his health for quite some time. “

“We as a family knew that this day would come. For all those families who have unexpectedly lost loved ones to the coronavirus, my heart is broken for you. Please keep us safe,” concludes Kiefer Sutherland’s note.

The daughter of Canadian Medicare founder Tommy Douglas, Shirley had three children: Thomas Emil Sicks, from his first marriage to Timothy Emil Sicks, and twins Rachel Sutherland and Kiefer Sutherland from his union withDonald sutherland.

Always fully dedicated toPolitical activismon issues such as the health system or civil rights – at the time she was a fervent defender of the movement of theBlack panthers– In her acting career she accumulates more than forty titles among which stand out ‘Lolita‘, which he filmed with Stanley Kubrick in 1962 or’Inseparable‘, which shot under David Cronenberg in 1988. In addition, she was awarded a Gemini Prize for her performance in the 1999 television movie’ Shadow Lake ‘.