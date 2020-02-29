Actresses leave award ceremony after controversial director Polanski wins prize NOW

Condemned for sexual abuse, Roman Polanski has won a César film prize for best directing with his film in the night from Friday to Saturday. J’accuse. Immediately after the announcement, several actresses left the room in protest.

One of them was actress Adèle Haenel. The Frenchwoman was allegedly abused as a child. According to her, France has ignored the # metoo movement.

Polanski himself was not present. He had already announced that he would skip the event prior to the ceremony, for fear of “public humiliation by activists.”

J’accuse, a film adaptation of the Dreyfus affair, earned a total of twelve nominations, which put bad blood on feminist action groups in the country. In an open letter to the French media, it was demanded that the 86-year-old director be boycotted. As a result of the fuss, the entire board of directors of the French film prizes left on Friday.

Polanski also cashed in two other nominations, namely for best post-production and best costumes. Other important prizes on the heated evening were won by Roschdy Zern (best actor), Anaïs Demoustier (best actress) and Les Misérables (best film).

Director confessed to be guilty of sex with minors

Polanski was indicted in 1977 for drugging and raping a thirteen-year-old girl and confessed to being guilty of having sex with a minor. He fled the United States a year later before he could be sentenced, and has since lived in France.

Because the director has a French and a Polish passport, he can live in France without the risk of being arrested and extradited. At the end of last year he was again accused of rape.