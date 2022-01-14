Adalia Rose, a YouTube star, died at the age of 15 after suffering from a rare genetic disease.

Adalia Rose, a popular YouTuber diagnosed with Hutchinson-Gilford progeria at the age of three months, died at the age of fifteen.

Adalia Rose Williams, a YouTube star, has died. Her friends and family are devastated.

On January, the social media star, who had amassed a massive following over the years, passed away.

Rose’s family said in a statement that she was 12 years old at the time of her death.

She was fifteen years old at the time.

"Adalia Rose Williams was set free from this world on January 12, 2022, at 7pm," according to a post shared on Facebook and Instagram.

13, please read.

“She entered quietly and exited quietly, but her life was anything but peaceful.”

MILLIONS of people were touched by her, and she left an indelible mark on everyone who knew her.”

At the age of three months, Rose was diagnosed with Hutchinson-Gilford progeria, a rare genetic condition.

Hutchinson-Gilford progeria, according to the National Organization of Rare Disorders’ website, is a rare, fatal condition that causes growth problems and includes characteristics that resemble premature aging.

“She is no longer in pain and is now dancing to all of her favorite music,” the family continued in their statement.

“I wish this weren’t the case, but it is.”

“We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has loved and supported her,” the post said.

“Thank you to all of her doctors and nurses for their tireless efforts to keep her healthy over the years.

The family would now like to grieve privately for this tragic loss.”

Thousands of Rose’s followers commented on the post shortly after the tragic news broke, paying tribute to her.

“My heart breaks to hear this,” Desi Perkins, a YouTuber, wrote.

I was fortunate to meet her and witness firsthand her incredible abilities.

Her amazing energy had a huge impact on so many people.

I’m heartbroken for you and your family’s loss.

I’ll keep you in my thoughts and prayers.”

Rose’s popular YouTube channel featured videos of her everyday life, including spending quality time with her family and makeup tutorials, that she shared with her more than 2 million subscribers.

Her parents and three siblings are the only ones left to care for her.

