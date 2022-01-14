Adalia Rose, a YouTube star with a rare disorder, died when she was 15 years old.

Williams, Adalia Rose, passed away.

According to posts on her social media accounts, the YouTuber, who suffered from Hutchinson-Gilford syndrome, died on Wednesday night.

“Adalia Rose Williams was set free from this world on January 12, 2022 at 7 p.m.,” the post stated.

“She entered quietly and exited quietly, but her life was anything but peaceful.”

She had a huge impact on MILLIONS of people and left an indelible mark on everyone who knew her.

She is no longer in pain, and she is now dancing to all of her favorite songs.”

“I sincerely hope this isn’t our reality, but it is,” the post continued.

“We’d like to express our gratitude to everyone who cared about and supported her.”

Thank you to all of her doctors and nurses who worked tirelessly to keep her healthy over the years.

The family would now like to grieve privately for this tragic loss.”

Hutchinson-Gilford syndrome, also known as progeria, is a rare, progressive genetic disorder that causes children to age rapidly beginning in their first two years of life, according to the Mayo Clinic.

According to the Mayo Clinic, most children with progeria die as a result of heart problems or strokes, and their average life expectancy is around 13 years.

On YouTube, Williams had 2.9 million followers.

Her parents, Ryan and Natalia, and her three brothers, Marcelo, Niko, and Emiliano, survive her. She was known for posting makeup tutorials, vlogs with her family, and other life updates.

