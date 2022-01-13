Adalia Rose Williams, a YouTube star who battled real-life Benjamin Button disease, died at the age of 15 years.

Adalia Rose, a YouTube star who battled Benjamin Button disease in real life, has died.

As a baby, the 15-year-old internet sensation was diagnosed with Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that affects less than 500 children worldwide.

Adalia suffered from hair loss, a lack of body fat, prominent veins, a high-pitched voice, and severe stiffness in her joints, in addition to her rapid premature aging.

According to the Daily Star, the star died on January 12 as a result of the illness.

“Adalia Rose Williams was set free from this world on January 12, 2022 at 7pm,” the family wrote on Facebook.

She entered and exited quietly, but her life was anything but quiet.

“She had a profound impact on MILLIONS of people and left an indelible mark on everyone who knew her.

She is no longer in pain and is now dancing to her favorite music.

“I wish this wasn’t our reality, but it is.”

We’d like to express our gratitude to everyone who has supported and loved her.

“Thank you to all of her doctors and nurses who worked tirelessly to keep her healthy over the years.

The family would now like to grieve privately for this enormous loss.”

Adalia’s mother, Natalia Pallante, 29, said doctors noticed something was wrong with the little girl within the first four weeks of her life, when she was just three months old.

Concerned about Adalia’s lack of “growth,” the then-single mother recalls Adalia’s “skin on her tummy being really tight and just different looking.”

Natalia was devastated by the life-altering diagnosis two months later, recalling that “it was just her and I and I honestly felt lost.”

Adalia “started losing her hair and her little veins started showing up more and her skin started thinning out a lot more” around this time.

The young star documented her journey on social media and has over 2.91 million YouTube subscribers.

Her most recent video, “Meet Baby Luka,” was released just one month ago and received 303,000 views.