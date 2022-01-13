Adalia Rose Williams was a YouTube star.

Adalia Rose Williams, a YouTuber, was who she claimed to be.

TRAGEDY struck social media on Thursday, January 13th, 2022, when YouTuber Adalia Rose Williams died.

Adalia was a YouTube sensation and social media personality with a sizable fan base.

Adalia Rose Williams was diagnosed with Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome as a baby, a rare genetic disorder that affects less than 500 children worldwide.

Adalia revealed the condition to her followers, which causes rapid aging and hair loss.

On Wednesday, January 12, she passed away from the disease.

“Adalia Rose Williams was set free from this world on January 12, 2022 at 7pm,” her family wrote on Facebook.

She entered quietly and left quietly, but her life was anything but quiet.”

