Adam Cole on Kyle O’Reilly and Johnny Gargano’s AEW Joining

Adam Cole on Kyle O’Reilly and Johnny Gargano’s AEW Debut

Over the weekend, AEW stars took part in a panel at the C2E2 convention, and footage from the Qandamp;A portion of the panel has begun to circulate on social media.

Both Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly said their goodbyes to NXT earlier this week and are now free agents, and their names came up at various points during the show.

Given their decade-plus of history together, most recently as members of The Undisputed Era and rivals following Cole’s heel turn in February, Adam Cole was asked about the possibility of O’Reilly joining.

“To tell you the truth, I have no idea what Kyle is going to do,” Cole confessed.

“I honestly don’t.”

I’m not sure he’s sure what he’ll do.

But the prospect of reuniting with Kyle and Bobby (Fish) is tantalizing.

“Absolutely,” says the narrator.

A fan asked the entire panel who would be most interested in “kicking Johnny Gargano’s a—,” and Cole was the first to raise his hand.

When Adam Cole was asked about the Kyle O’Reilly rumors, CM Punk and Billy Gunn said things like “he better not spill the beans.”

Also, Cole & Billy Gunn's response to a question from Johnny Gargano had me rolling

Cole joined AEW after his WWE contract expired after NXT TakeOver 36, and he debuted at the All Out pay-per-view in September.

Cole recently spoke with ComicBook about the possibility of The Undisputed Era reuniting in All Elite Wrestling after receiving his release from WWE in October.

“Never say never in pro wrestling,” Cole said.

“However, I recall someone asking me about Kevin Owens not long ago.”

So, for example, when it comes to Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong, I adore the prospect of working with them.

Those are two of my favorite people.

All of the talk about being brothers and talking every day that we did for four years is true.

That is still true today.

We continue to communicate on a daily basis.

As a result, I’m extremely close with those guys.

But, in the end, I want those guys to do what they think is best for them.

So, whether it’s them appearing in AEW, or whether it’s them…

