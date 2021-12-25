Adam Driver’s Sex Scenes in HBO’s ‘Girls’ Were Never Uncomfortable; ‘It Just Seemed Very Natural,’ he says.

Adam Driver has become a sex symbol in recent years.

But this wasn’t always the case for the Gucci model.

Driver had never acted in a sex scene before Lena Dunham’s HBO show Girls.

Learn why Driver was never uncomfortable filming a sex scene in the HBO series about a young man’s coming of age.

Driver discussed his numerous sex scenes in HBO’s Girls with the Irish Times in December 2017.

“If it’s for no reason at all,” Driver admitted, “that would be very uncomfortable.”

“However, part of the story revolves around our bodies and how they appear.

That’s probably what we were going for if there’s something unflattering about it.

Telling the story is my responsibility.”

The sex scenes in Girls weren’t gratuitous, as Driver explained.

“There was always a reason for it,” the House of Gucci star explained.

“Storytelling was always a part of it.”

It just felt right.

We talked about being naked, the story, and sex scenes just as much as we did about dialogue scenes.”

Dunham’s show, dubbed “Sex and the City for Millennials,” focused on the lives of four young women in college.

Girls dared to tell stories that other shows were avoiding at the time, from their career struggles to their passions and sex lives.

Driver had many sex scenes in his role as Dunham’s onscreen boyfriend Adam Sackler.

In 2013, he told Newsweek, “Girls was the first sex scene I’d ever done.”

“I thought to myself, ‘This is odd! People are filming this, and I usually do this alone.'”

Working on Girls allowed Driver to develop as an actor for the most part.

“Without Driver in the role, Adam would never have become as central to the show as he is now,” Dunham said at the time to Newsweek.

For Driver, portraying sex scenes has become second nature.

Driver is featured prominently in the sex scenes of both Annette and House of Gucci, which were both released in 2021.

Driver sings “We Love Each Other So Much” while performing oral sex in the Leos Carax-directed rock musical Annette, starring Driver and Marion Cotillard.

Furthermore, in House of Gucci, Driver and Lady Gaga perform in an “animalistic” sex scene.

When Maurizio Gucci (Driver) is hired to…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.