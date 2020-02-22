Adam Glick Asked Below Deck’s Captain Glenn to Stop Sailing…and It Didn’t Go Well

Cooking sideways ain’t easy!

Chef Adam Glick is faced with a difficult task in this exclusive clip from Monday’s new Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The sneak peek shows Parsifal III’s excited guests as Captain Glenn Shephard sets sail on a windy day.

“Whoa, we’re actually sailing!” one guests exclaims as the other rejoices, “This is crazy! We’re going sideways!”

Despite the guests enjoyment, the windy conditions have the yacht cruising at 14 knots and tilted at an 8-degree angle, making it very hard for Adam to prepare breakfast.

“If it were up to me, I would never serve the guests breakfast while we’re sailing, but what the guests want, the guests get. So here’s your breakfast served on a tilt,” Chief Stewardess Jenna MacGillivray says.

“I know it’s my job to cook under sail, but it couldn’t possibly be more windy,” Adam complains. “It’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Adam decides to confront his captain about the harsh conditions. “Glenn, is it possible we could pull sail in 40 minutes and then cruise in and have breakfast leisurely?” Adam asks Glenn, who declines citing the guests’ excitement.

“We didn’t have any wind when the guests wanted to sail yesterday, so I can’t pass up this opportunity,” Captain Glenn explains in his confessional. “Adam doesn’t get to come up and tell me how to sail.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)