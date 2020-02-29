Adam Levine apologizes for the “unprofessional” concert of Maroon 5 in Chile: “I fought a lot”

Adam Levine apologizes for what he calls” unprofessional “behavior during a recent Maroon 5 concert.

The 40-year-old singer of “Moves Like Jagger” spoke in his Instagram story about his band’s performance at the Chilean Viña del Mar International Song Festival after the show was heavily criticized by fans on Thursday evening.

In the clip released on Friday, Levine discussed some of the “reactions” to the show and explained to his followers that he hadn’t done his best that evening due to some “technical problems”.

“To be perfectly honest, there were some things that kept me from sounding last night and I let them come to me,” he said. “It affected my behavior on stage, which is unprofessional, and I apologize for that.”

Levine described how he “wanted to sound good” to the audience and continued: “I have fought a lot and sometimes it is really difficult for me to mask the fight. For that I let you down and apologized.”

“Last night was not our best and I can only say that I’m really sorry,” he added.

The Viña del Mar International Song Festival, nicknamed “El Monstruo” (The Monster) because of the tendency of the audience to go from stage to boo, is one of the oldest and most renowned musical events in Latin America. The television festival offers singing competitions and musical performances by international artists.

On Thursday, Maroon 5 arrived late on stage. This prompted television presenters María Luisa Godoy and Martín Cáracamo to "fill for minutes that became eternal for those present" CHV News reports,



When the band started their performance and sang the crowd along to “She Will Be Loved”, Levine quipped to the audience: “Well, if you want to do my job, keep going,” CHV news reported.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Shortly after in a Video behind the scenes That was filmed when the front man left the stage. Levine seems frustrated with the performance and can hear him say, “It was a TV show. It was not a concert. “” Data-reactid = “51”> Shortly afterwards Levine appears in a video behind the scenes, which was filmed when the front man left the stage, frustrated with the performance and can say: “That was a TV show. It was not a concert. “

The fans quickly expressed their displeasure on social media and called Levine and the rest of Maroon 5 for a “lousy” concert.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “” Adam sounds terrible and doesn’t have the movements like Jagger at all ” you tweeted, “We wonder what happened to him.” “Data-reactid =” 53 “>” Adam sounds terrible and he has no movements like Jagger at all. ” you tweeted, “We wonder what happened to him.”

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Another wrote“Bad show in Viña del Mar guys … haven’t seen such unprofessionalism in a long time. You should ask your fans for forgiveness … there is no excuse for doing such a bad job.” “Data-reactid = “54”>Another wrote, “Lousy show in Viña del Mar guys … haven’t seen such unprofessionalism in a long time. You should ask your fans for forgiveness … there is no excuse for doing such a bad job.”

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “” Love your music, but your show in Viña del Mar. was disrespectful to any fan who paid and waited to see you live, ”said a third wrote on Twitter, “Very frustrating.” “Data-reactid =” 55 “>” I love your music, but your show in Viña del Mar was disrespectful to any fan who paid and waited to see you live, “a third wrote on Twitter, “Very frustrating.”