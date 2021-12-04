Adam Levine Gets a New Tattoo On His Face

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 has added another tattoo to his collection.

Fans caught a glimpse of Levine’s new face tattoo of a long-stemmed rose next to his left eye in a photo posted by his wife, supermodel Behati Prinsloo, on Instagram.

Levine’s most recent tattoo was a large butterful and spiderweb on the front of his neck, which he got back in October.

Shortly after being spotted out in Los Angeles for the first time with bright blue hair, the Maroon 5 singer took to social media to show off a new tattoo he had done on the center of his neck.

He captioned the photo, “Wise man once said…when Instagram goes down…tattoo your throat…,” referring to the Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger outages that lasted most of Tuesday.

“And his name was @nathan_kostechko,” he wrote, referring to his tattoo artist, Nathan Kostechko, who has worked on several of his larger pieces.

Levine is no stranger to tattoos, having debuted a massive leg tattoo in August that took artist Bill Canales 13 hours to complete.

“Today was ouch but worth it,” The Voice alum wrote on social media at the time, explaining that while getting tattooed in some spots was “a little bit ticklish,” the permanent art was well worth it.

Other large tattoos on Levine include a massive back piece with a mermaid and a “true love” tattoo dedicated to Prinsloo.

When he was 21, the musician got his first tattoo, a dove on his upper left bicep, shortly after the Sept. 11 attacks.

After being named Sexiest Man Alive in 2013, Levine told PEOPLE that the dove was meant to be a symbol of peace during a dark time.

“I was 21 years old at the time.”

It had been five days since the terrorist attacks of September 11th, 2001.

He told the magazine at the time, “I felt this need to say something with this peaceful thing on my body.”

He also has a shark and an eagle tattoo.

“I’ve had a strange fascination with sharks for as long as I can remember.

When he got one of the ancient predators tattooed on his body, he told the magazine, “I actually think they are the most fascinating creatures on Earth.”

“I guess it had something to do with the tattoo.”

