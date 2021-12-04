Adam Levine Shows Off What Appears to Be a Tattoo on His Face

Adam Levine Debuts a Face Tattoo

It’s written all over Adam Levine’s face that everything is going swimmingly for him.

The Maroon 5 frontman revealed what appears to be a giant rose tattooed on his face when his wife, Behati Prinsloo, shared a photo of Levine on her Instagram Story.

Levine mugs for the camera while holding a bottle of his Calirosa Tequila, and a rose can be seen running down the left side of his temple to his cheek and just above the edge of his scruffy beard.

This is the most recent fad.

The new tattoo, let alone its location, should not be surprising.

Levine’s body is almost entirely covered in tattoos.

Levine debuted his summer addition on Instagram nearly four months ago: a 13-hour Japanese-inspired design on his right leg.

Bill Canales, a tattoo artist, was the mastermind behind the work of art.

Levine shared a black-and-white time-lapse video of the project’s development from beginning to end.

Canales took two days to complete Levine’s new ink.

Adam Levine (@adamlevine) shared a post on his Twitter account.

Then, in March, Levine commissioned Nathan Kostechko to create a set of waves on his left leg.

At the time, Levine, whose left leg tat took three days to complete, said, “Today was ouch but worth it.”

Levine’s fondness for body art is self-evident.

Prinsloo spoke with ET in 2016 about her husband’s numerous tattoos, which included matching ones.

With Calirosa as the official featured spirit at Architectural Digest’s Art Basel party in Miami, it appears Levine wanted to do more than just enjoy the smell of roses.

A face tattoo is about as visible and long-lasting as it gets.

Prinsloo, who is married to Levine and has two children with him, told ET’s Deidre Behar that she wants more children with him, but Calirosa will be their third child for the time being.

Up, up, and away!

