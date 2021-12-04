Adam Page, the Hangman, vs.

Adam Page, the Executioner, vs.

Before this week’s AEW Dynamite, AEW president Tony Khan took to Twitter to confirm that Hangman Page will defend his AEW World Championship for the first time at the Winter is Coming event on Dec.

15th.

The show will take place in Garland, Texas at the Curtis Cullwell Center.

Back at Full Gear, Page defeated Kenny Omega for the title, bringing an end to a redemption story as old as AEW itself.

Page was chastised by Danielson on Dynamite a few days later for not immediately defending his title.

Danielson then turned around and threatened to harm as many Dark Order members as possible until Page confronted him.

Danielson has since defeated Evil Uno and Colt Cabana in singles matches, and has another scheduled for tonight in Atlanta with Alan Angels.

Omega cheated to win the AEW title, reveal his alliance with Don Callis, and kick off the crossover with Impact Wrestling at last year’s Winter Is Coming event, which will undoubtedly be remembered by fans.

Danielson will (likely) enter his match with Hangman without having lost in an AEW ring before.

It’s Wednesday, which means (hashtag)AEWDynamite is airing LIVE on @TNTdrama tonight at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/6 p.m. MT/5 p.m. PT! Ahead of tonight’s show, (hashtag)WinterIsComing Dynamite: Hangman @theAdamPage vs @bryandanielson for the @AEW World Championship! pic.

Danielson has also claimed in interviews that he hasn’t turned heel, even going so far as to call AEW fans fickle (one of his favorite insults from his time as “The Planet’s Champion” in WWE).

“I’m not sure what’s going on here.”

Virginians seemed to be giving me a hard time.

On Busted Open Radio, Danielson said, “So I gave them a little bit of a hard time back.”

“I don’t believe I said anything wrong or even hurtful.

‘Hey, congrats on being the World Champion, Hangman Page.’

I’m disappointed it’s not Kenny Omega, because he was the man I wanted to beat for the AEW Championship.

I’m disappointed that you’re not wrestling tonight, and you haven’t been wrestling nearly as much as I have since joining AEW, but I don’t think any of that is overtly mean.”

“I’m not going…,” says the narrator.

