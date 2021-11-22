Add. Self-Care Products on Sale for Black Friday Prices?

Add. Self-Care Items on Black Friday Sale?

Give yourself the gift of self-care while you’re out shopping for your friends and family.

To say this year has been stressful is an understatement.

Perhaps it’s time to spoil yourself.

Why not give yourself and your loved ones the gift of self-care this holiday season?

The best part is that treating yourself and the people you care about won’t cost a fortune.

Take advantage of this sale on various skin care and self-care gifts ahead of Black Friday.

They’re all 15% off with the code SAVE15NOV.

According to Lift Care, its Rejuven Mask is an all-in-one system that transforms and rejuvenates your skin for a more youthful appearance.

The Rejuven Mask’s various colors and wavelengths, according to Lift Care, penetrate the pores and facilitate cell metabolism, resulting in increased collagen production, improved skin complexion, and other benefits.

If you’re too busy to visit a waxing salon, Posh Skin Co. claims that its portable IPL handset can use intense pulse light to destroy hair cells and follicles.

The company claims that if you use it regularly, your hair will regrow less frequently and more finely.

The round edges of this Cortex blowout brush are meant to help create volume from the roots to the beautifully curled ends.

Cortex claims that its brush distributes heat and releases ions to keep hair looking healthy and shiny.

Vanity Planet created the Aira facial steamer to help you detox and cleanse your face at home.

The company claims that therapeutic steam can hydrate and soften the skin’s surface while also detoxifying pores of impurities and dead skin cells.

There’s even a bunny ear spa headband included.

With this Fenne hair dryer, you can spend less time drying your hair because it has three speed settings that you can adjust according to your styling needs.

A concentrator for blowouts and a diffuser for taming natural curls are included as well.

With Mouth Armor’s oral care package, you can keep your teeth in good shape.

It comes with a sonic toothbrush designed by Mouth Armor to effectively remove plaque, bacteria, and debris….

