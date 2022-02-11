Adele Addresses Engagement Ring Rumors, Having More Children, and Her Delayed Vegas Residency

Adele Discusses Engagement Ring Rumors, Having More Children, and Her Delayed Vegas Residency

Adele enjoys a good tease! The 33-year-old British chart-topper appears on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, where she discusses her personal life with boyfriend Rich Paul.

The singer is quickly asked if her new accessory, a massive diamond ring, means she is engaged to the sports agent after wearing it to the BRIT Awards earlier this week.

“Would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?” Adele asks, sidestepping the question.

Adele, on the other hand, appears to be thinking about her future with Paul as she talks about her postponed Vegas residency.

“We’re currently working our tails off, but I don’t want to announce any new dates until I’m sure everything will be ready.”

The sooner I can make an announcement, the better, but I’m afraid I won’t be able to in case we aren’t ready on time,” she explains.

“It’s absolutely going to happen this year.”

Because I’ve made plans for next year, it has to happen this year.

Imagine if I had to cancel due to a pregnancy!”

“I would like to have more children – I only just feel like I’ve caught up with my sleep from nine years ago when I had my son,” Adele says of expanding her family beyond her 9-year-old son, Angelo.

Adele says she “regrets” waiting until “late in the day” to announce the Vegas postponement, but adds, “It would have been a really half-assed show and I can’t do that.”

People up on stage will see right through me and know I didn’t want to be there.

“I’ve never done anything like that before, and I’m not about to start now.”

She says she’ll “definitely” take a break from the spotlight after her Vegas residency, but she wants to change her approach to privacy.

“I’m trying to make a conscious effort to be less intrusive with my personal space.

She says, “I’m trying not to be two different people at the same time.”

“Switching on and off is exhausting.

In terms of music, I’ll be gone, but you never know.

The best news summary from Infosurhoy.

Adele Talks Engagement Ring Rumors, Having More Babies, and Delayed Vegas Residency