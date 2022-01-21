Adele Apologizes for Postponing Her Vegas Residency 1 Day Before It Opens Due to Covid-Related ‘Delays’

Adele Apologizes for Postponing Her Vegas Residency One Day Before Its Opening Due to Covid-Related ‘Delays’

Adele revealed on social media that she had to postpone her Las Vegas residency due to COVID-19 (coronavirus).

She then went on to explain the circumstances surrounding her decision.

She repeatedly apologized to her fans and discussed the status of upcoming shows.

Adele was supposed to start a series of shows on January 22, 2022, and finish on April 16, 2022, according to CNN.

She was scheduled to appear at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum.

Caesars Palace is a hotel with a theme of ancient Rome.

Adele was visibly upset in her Instagram video announcing the delay.

“I’m so sorry,” she said, “but my show ain’t ready.”

“We’ve tried everything we can to put it together in time and to make it good enough for you, but delivery delays and COVID — half my crew, half my team is down with COVID, and they’re still down — have made it impossible to finish the show, and I can’t give you what I have right now.”

Adele explained that she and her team worked around the clock to avoid a postponement, adding, “And I’m sorry it’s so last minute.”

“We’ve been awake for more than 30 hours trying to figure it out, and we’re out of time.”

And I’m so upset, and I’m so embarrassed, and I apologize again to everyone who traveled.”

Adele proceeded to explain what would happen next.

She revealed, “We’re going to reschedule all of the dates, we’re working on it right now.”

“I’m going to finish my show and get it to where it needs to be.”

Please accept my sincere apologies; it was impossible.

We’ve been through so much, and it’s just not ready.”

The success of Adele’s most recent album, 30 was part of the reason for the tour’s hype.

30 has spent six weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 and eight weeks overall on the chart.

“Easy On Me” and “Oh My God,” two of the album’s singles, were huge hits.

The single “Easy on Me” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Oh My God” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained there for 14 weeks, while “Oh My God” reached No.

It reached number 5 and stayed there for a long time…

