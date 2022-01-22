Adele Calls Fans in Las Vegas on FaceTime, Apologizes for Postponing Residency

Adele apologizes for postponing her residency with a FaceTime call to her Las Vegas fans.

Adele is understandably disappointed that her much-anticipated Las Vegas residency has been postponed, but she’s doing the next best thing by surprising her fans via FaceTime.

Adele, 30, surprised some of her most ardent fans who had already arrived in Vegas before tearfully announcing that the shows would not go on as planned due to a variety of factors, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans who shared their videos on social media were taken aback to see the GRAMMY-winning singer on the other end of the line trying to console them.

Eleni Sabracos, a fan who has been trying to see Adele in concert since at least 2016, went viral on social media after posting about the arduous process she has gone through.

Sabracos explained her ordeal in a TikTok video that has received more than 8.6 million views, whether she was a victim of fake concert tickets at Madison Square Garden one year or the singer canceled a show in London.

Sabracos documented her recent trip to Vegas, where Adele surprised her with a once-in-a-lifetime phone call.

Adele, on the other hand, did more than just talk to her on a video call.

Sabracos was also surprised when the singer invited her onstage for a photo opportunity at her next performance.

Because things are so tumultuous, Adele will fly her out herself.

UPDATE: Adele just called her and said she'll cover all of her expenses, fly her out to the next concert, give her the shirt, and they'll drink wine together.

SHE WON!!!!!

Dominic Crisonino (@dominic_crisonino) shared a post.

Dominic Crisonino, a New York-based fan, also shared a video of his FaceTime conversation with Adele.

“You know what? No worries,” the fan said after she apologized for the concert being rescheduled.

“We are devoted to you.”

Adele announced the residency had to be postponed in a tearful video on Thursday, stating that the “show ain’t ready.”

“Hey, listen, I’m so sorry, but my show isn’t ready right now.”

“We’ve done everything we can to get it done on time and to your satisfaction,” Adele said.

“However, delivery delays and COVID have completely destroyed us. Half of my crew, half of my team has been down.”

