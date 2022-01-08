Adele can’t stop laughing at a basketball game in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Rich Paul.

On Friday night, ADELE was all smiles as she got cozy with her boyfriend Rich Paul courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

While watching the Los Angeles Lakers thrash the Atlanta Hawks, the 33-year-old British woman couldn’t stop smiling. She was dressed casually in a black coat and high-top sneakers.

At the high-profile match, Adele and Rich laughed together the entire night, surrounded by other celebrities, including John Legend.

With a high bun and black pants, the Easy On Me singer completed her stylish ensemble.

As the Omicron variant of Covid rages around the world, both Adele and sports agent Rich wore face masks during the game.

Adele’s stunning weight loss was revealed in her new Oh My God teaser video, prompting the couple’s public display of affection.

In the 15-second clip, she appeared to be channeling Lady Gaga as she emerged from the darkness in a stunning figure-hugging gown.

Adele wore a floral dress, long gloves, and a white cloak, which was illuminated by a giant selfie light.

Adele teased the full video on Instagram, writing, “Rested and Re-Set! Feeling ready for 2022, there’s so much coming, I’m excited for you all to see it x.”

Adele’s comeback album 30, which was the best-selling album in the UK this year, has been a huge success for her.

She also just paid (dollar)42 million for Sylvester Stallone’s former home.

To top it off, she fell in love with sports agent Rich and performed at the Palladium in a star-studded Audience With.

Her body, dubbed the “glow-up of the decade,” has also been transformed.

On her 32nd birthday, the actress surprised everyone by sharing a remarkable weight-loss journey on Instagram.

The mother-of-one claimed she wanted to get healthier for her son after going through a divorce in late 2019.

“She reached a point where she wasn’t feeling great,” a source told PEOPLE.

“She knew she needed to make a change if she wanted to be the healthiest mom she could be.”