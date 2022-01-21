Adele Cries As Her Las Vegas Residency Is Postponed One Day Before Kickoff: ‘I’m Gutted’

In Sin City, there’s heartbreak.

Adele fought back tears as she announced on January 20 that her Las Vegas residency would be postponed due to COVID-19 delays.

The 33-year-old singer said in an emotional Twitter video on Thursday, “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready.”

“We’ve done everything we can to get it done on time and to your satisfaction.”

The “Hello” singer was supposed to begin her Weekends With Adele residency at the Colosseum of the Caesars Palace Hotel in Las Vegas on Friday, January 21, but she explained that her team was forced to postpone it due to unforeseen issues.

The new dates haven’t been announced yet.

“We’ve been completely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half of my crew [and]team are still down with COVID,” she continued, her voice trembling.

“It’s been impossible to get the show finished.”

I’m sorry, but I can’t give you what I have right now.”

“I’m gutted,” she said before apologizing for the cancellation news being “so last minute.”

Adele said she’d been awake for 30 hours with her team “trying to figure it out,” and that they’d simply “run out of time” to make it work.

“I’m in such a bad mood, and I’m so embarrassed.”

I apologize to everyone who has traveled.

“I’m so sorry,” she said in the video, tears streaming down her face.

The British singer stated that all of the dates will be rescheduled, and that they are already working on booking new shows.

“I’m going to finish my show and get it to where it needs to be.”

Please accept my heartfelt condolences.

“It’s been impossible,” she said at the end.

“We’ve been through so much, and it’s still not ready.”

“Please accept my heartfelt apologies.”

Adele announced the residency in November 2021, revealing that she would perform two shows every weekend for a total of 12 weeks from January to April at Caesars Palace.

In the same month, she released her fourth studio album, 30.

She performed songs from her new album for a select few at the Griffith Observatory in November 2021 for a pre-taped concert special titled One Night With Adele.

