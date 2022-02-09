Adele DOMINATES the winner’s list at the 2022 Brit Awards, declaring, “I love being a woman,” at the gender-neutral ceremony.

Adele DOMINATES the winner’s list at the 2022 Brit Awards, declaring, “I love being a woman,” at the gender-neutral event.

Last night, ADELE took home three Brit Awards, including Album of the Year, which she dedicated to her son Angelo.

The 30-year-old superstar fought back tears as she thanked her son for being so kind and gracious to her as she worked through her painful breakup with her ex-husband Simon, whom she also thanked in her acceptance speech.

“This album was about all of us, not just mine,” she explained.

She also seemed to poke fun at the show’s contentious new “gender neutral” setup, declaring, “I love being a woman.”

Fans praised comedian Mo Gilligan for hosting this year’s award show, which he took over from Jack Whitehall, who had previously hosted the event.

The radio host was up early for work on Wednesday and posted on social media at 8 a.m. to describe how she was back in hair and make-up getting ready for another busy day.

Maya, 27, was seen pouring drinks for her celebrity friends on the red carpet at London’s O2 Arena during the award ceremony on Tuesday night.

She returned to Instagram with a new video just seven hours after she was seen updating her fans from behind the scenes of the awards ceremony.

Maya wrote to fans as she sat down to get ready for another event, “And the work continues lol top of the bludclart morning.”

This year, the Brits decided to do away with gendered categories in order to honor “artists solely for their music and work, rather than how they choose to identify or how others may perceive them.”

Fans, on the other hand, had other ideas and shared them on Twitter as Ed won Best Songwriter.

“They gave Ed Sheeran a made-up award to make him feel loved,” one person said. “I’m dying hahahahah!” said another.

“Last year’s BRiTs were a lot better,” said another.

The show this year is incredibly predictable.

Adele has won the most awards thus far, leaving Ed Sheeran with almost none.

At the very least, he should win one.”

“FINALLY!! ED SHEERAN GETS AN AWARD!” exclaimed another.

Idris Elba, a TV star, took to the stage at The Brits to present a category prize, but fans noticed he was flying low.

He wore a Gucci-emblazoned pink bomber jacket with black jeans to the event.

It became apparent that his flies had been left undone while reading out the names of the nominated artists, which included Adele, Dave, Ed Sheeran, Little Simz, and Sam Fender.

