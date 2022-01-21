Adele fans are outraged after she cancels her Las Vegas residency just 24 hours before the first show.

FURIOUS Adele fans are “heartbroken” after the singer abruptly canceled her Las Vegas residency just hours before the first performance.

On Thursday night, the singer took to social media to confirm that her upcoming shows would be rescheduled due to “time constraints.”

Adele, 33, was seen sobbing in a video posted to Twitter as she explained why her 24-night residency at Caesers Palace had to be canceled.

The Easy On Me singer revealed that “half of her team” had been infected with Covid, resulting in the show not being fully prepared.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” the British star said.

We’ve done everything we can to get it done on time.

“Delivery delays and Covid have completely ruined our business.”

Covid has infected half of my team, and they are still sick.

It’s been impossible to get the show finished.”

“I’m heartbroken because I can’t give you what I have right now.”

“I’m sorry it’s so last minute,” Adele continued, her eyes welling up with tears.

“We’ve been awake for over 30 hours trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time,” she continued.

I’m extremely upset and embarrassed, and I apologize to everyone who has traveled yet again.

“Please accept my sincere apologies.”

We’re working on it and will reschedule all of the dates.

I’m going to finish my show and make sure it’s where it needs to be for you.”

The news devastated fans, and while many sympathized with the situation, others were outraged and slammed the star.

“I understand how difficult it is to put on a show, especially in the face of a pandemic, but it’s also difficult to save enough money to get time off work from a hospital that is short-staffed, book a flight and a hotel, fly in two days early, only to find out before the show that the reason we came is not going to happen,” one fan raged.

“People who purchased first-weekend show tickets may not be able to afford the time or money to reschedule something like this,” they continued.

“What a disgrace,” a second said, as a third agreed: “Such b******s canceling the day before.”

Obtain a set list and perform the songs?”

“Everything these days is blamed on Covid?” a fourth wrote, while a fifth concluded, “What a disgrace.”

It’s imperative that the show go on.

“No one is interested in theatrics.”

Anger dissipated quickly…

