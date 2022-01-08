Adele Is Red-Hot in “Oh My God” Video Promo Pic, Channeling Snow White

Adele Channels Snow White in the “Oh My God” Video Promo Pic.

OMG! Adele shared a fairytale Snow White-inspired photo ahead of the release of her new music video for her single, “Oh My God,” that will take your breath away.

“Oh my god,” Adele’s latest Instagram post will make you say.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, 33, teased her upcoming music video for her new single by sharing a stunning Snow White-inspired photo from set on August 8.

Adele sits casually in a vibrant red ballgown with an apple in her hand, looking every bit the fairest of them all.

A bold red lipstick, as well as matching silver teardrop necklaces, rings, and earrings, completed her fairytale look.

“Oh My God” is a song from Adele’s fourth studio album, 30, which was released in November and chronicles her journey of love, loss, and acceptance following her divorce from Simon Konecki in 2019.

Since their breakup, the singer has started dating sports agent Rich Paul.

Adele’s fans were quick to compliment their “queen” after seeing the photo online, with one writing, “you look STUNNING!!”

“It’s giving me wisteria lane reboot vibes,” another added.

This is the second sneak peek from Adele’s upcoming music video that she has released so far.

A black-and-white teaser video for the song had been posted on her Instagram two days prior.

Adele’s silhouette is backlit by a circle of lights in the video.

She can be seen in a floor-length gown getting ready to sing as the spotlight slowly rises on her, but the video abruptly cuts off, leaving her fans wanting more.

She captioned the video: “Feeling ready for 2022.”

“There’s a lot coming up, and I can’t wait to show it to you.”

The “Easy On Me” singer is set to have a busy month.

Not only is Adele releasing a new video, but she is also launching her Las Vegas residency, Weekends With Adele, in less than two weeks.

Until April 18, the singer will perform twice a weekend at Caesars Palace.

The singer’s “Rolling in the Deep” concert tickets went on sale in December and quickly sold out.

