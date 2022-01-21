Adele Las Vegas tour 2022 – The star breaks down in tears, canceling her entire Las Vegas residency, angering ticket holders.

ADELE has canceled her residency in Las Vegas after posting a video on Instagram less than 24 hours before the first show.

The news broke as the British pop superstar posted an emotional video to Instagram.

She claimed that she and her team “ran out of time” due to “delays and Covid,” and that the much-anticipated shows will not take place.

The news enraged fans.

Adele was expected to earn £500,000 per show from her residency at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum, according to The Sun, with ticket prices ranging from £700 to £9000-plus.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our Adele live blog…

“We’ve been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time,” she said in her video.

I’m extremely upset and embarrassed, and I apologize to everyone who has traveled yet again.

“Please accept my sincere apologies.”

We’re working on it; we’ll reschedule all of the dates; we’re working on it right now.

I’m going to finish my show and make sure it’s where it needs to be for you.”

“I’m so sorry, it’s been impossible,” Adele added.

We’ve been through so much, and it still isn’t ready.”

Adele shared a video with her fans on Instagram, revealing she had canceled her Las Vegas residency just 24 hours before it was set to begin.

“I’m so sorry, but my show isn’t ready,” she said.

We’ve done everything we can to get it done on time and to your satisfaction, but delivery delays and Covid have completely ruined us.

“Half of my team, half of my crew, is still down with Covid.

Finishing the show has been impossible.

“I’m heartbroken because I can’t give you what I have right now.”

I’m sorry for the last-minute notice.”

ADELE’s Las Vegas residency has been canceled less than 24 hours before the first show was scheduled to begin.

The 33-year-old British pop star shared a tearful video on Instagram explaining why the highly-anticipated concerts will not take place, claiming that she and her team “ran out of time” due to “delays and Covid.”