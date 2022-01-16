Adele recently purchased Sylvester Stallone’s (dollar)58 million Beverly Park home, which was sold at a (dollar)52 million loss.

Adele recently purchased Sylvester Stallone’s (dollar)58 million Beverly Park home, which he sold for a (dollar)52 million loss.

Adele rose to fame shortly after graduating from high school with her album 19, released in 2008.

Her debut album went platinum several times in the United States and the United Kingdom in a short period of time.

The 21st album by the English singer-songwriter was released in 2011.

“Rolling in the Deep” and “Set Fire to the Rain,” two of her most well-known songs, were included.

Adele hasn’t slowed down in the least.

Adele has four studio albums under her belt, 18 Grammy nominations, and a songwriting Oscar for her James Bond track “Skyfall.”

Adele has been very active in the real estate market.

She’s currently in escrow to purchase Sylvester Stallone’s massive custom-built estate in Beverly Park, a super exclusive, gated community in Beverly Hills teeming with celebrities.

Her new house will set her back (dollar)58 million.

While most people would consider that a fortune, Adele is in for a treat.

The property was initially listed for (dollar)110 million by Stallone.

The Rocky star put his heart and soul into this venture.

He purchased the land in 1994 for (dollar)2.35 million and then built the entire estate from the ground up.

According to TMZ, Stallone referred to his home as “the house that Rocky built,” so Adele got a great deal.

Adele’s soon-to-be home is said to be on 3.5 acres, according to Love By Life.

The eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom residence is designed in the style of the Italian Riviera.

The main residence is 18,500 square feet in size and has panoramic views of the city and valley.

A two-story foyer, a motor court, a family room, an office, a formal living room, and a dining room are among the features.

A fully equipped kitchen is included in the two-story, two-bedroom guest house.

A screening room, gym, cigar room, custom bar, art studio, manicured lawns, and infinity pools are available for the more affluent guests.

Columns, high ceilings, and ornate light fixtures add to the opulence.

Adele was drawn to the idea of moving to a remote location after winning two Grammy awards in 2009.

As a result, she purchased the Lock House, a massive mansion in Sussex.

“The Tudor-Style Lock House was built in 1900,” according to Ideal Home.

[The previous owners] expanded and renovated the property to create a larger country mansion with an Art Deco feel…

